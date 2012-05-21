UPDATE 1-Judge should rule MBIA split was rational, NY says

By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK May 21 New York's state insurance
regulator made a rational decision to approve the restructuring
in 2009 of bond insurer MBIA Inc, a lawyer for the state
said on Monday.
David Holgado, the lawyer representing the department, said
New York state Supreme Court Justice Barbara Kapnick should
uphold the department's decision.
The attorney was making the department's case in the second
week of a proceeding in which two banks, Bank of America Corp
and Societe Generale, have sued MBIA and the
insurance department to overturn the restructuring.
The banks say that, as policyholders, they were harmed when
MBIA split its troubled mortgage-debt insurance business from
its traditional municipal-bond insurance business, siphoning $5
billion from the unit that insured mortgage debt.
The insurance department must meet a "low bar" to prevail,
Holgado, who is representing the state insurance department and
its superintendent at the time, Eric Dinallo, said in his
opening statement in court Monday.
Kapnick need only determine whether the decision to approve
the restructuring was rational, Holgado said, not whether it was
right.
The banks, whose lawyers gave their opening statements last
week, said the split must be annulled because MBIA provided
inaccurate and misleading information to obtain approval.
Holgado said the restructuring was approved after a
more-than-adequate review.
In late 2007, he said, as the financial crisis began,
insurers like MBIA began to suffer significant losses and the
market for municipal bonds became frozen.
At first, Holgado said, the insurance department thought
MBIA, with its AAA credit rating and capital infusions, would be
able to issue policies and help unfreeze the market.
That changed in June 2008, the lawyer said. MBIA was
downgraded, and it became unlikely the insurer, which is based
in Armonk, New York, would be able to write new business unless
it restructured itself.
MBIA filed a new application for a transformation in
December 2008. Jack Buchmiller, an insurance department staffer
with more than 20 years experience at commercial banks analyzing
financial models and projections, was entrusted to determine the
scope of the review, Holgado said.
Dinallo's "paramount concern" was whether MBIA would have
the ability to pay its claims as they came due after the
restructuring, according to an affidavit by the former
superintendent.
Holgado will continue to argue on behalf of the insurance
department Tuesday. Once he's done, lawyers for MBIA will
present their opening statements. The case, which began May 15,
is expected to last two to four weeks
Eighteen banks, including ABN Amro, sued in 2009. All but
Bank of America and Societe Generale have since settled.
The case is ABN Amro Bank NV et al v. Dinallo, New York
State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 601846/2009.