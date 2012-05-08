Natixis drops out of MBIA lawsuit; 2 banks remain

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
May 8 A lawsuit challenging MBIA Inc's 2009 restructuring now has just two plaintiffs remaining among the original 18 banks and financial companies that sued, after France's Natixis SA dropped out.
Natixis' decision to discontinue its case was disclosed in a filing Monday in the New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan.
Bank of America Corp and Societe Generale are the only plaintiffs remaining in the case, which is scheduled to go to trial on May 14.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.