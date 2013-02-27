版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 28日 星期四 05:11 BJT

MBIA posts fourth-quarter profit on derivative gains

Feb 27 Bond insurer MBIA Inc reported a quarterly profit, helped by changes in the fair value of insured credit derivatives.

Net profit was $636 million, or $3.26 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared to a loss of $626 million, or $3.23 per share, a year ago.

Total premium earned in the U.S. public finance insurance segment rose eight percent to $122 million.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐