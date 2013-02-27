MBIA posts fourth-quarter profit on derivative gains

BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy CEO Robert Lawler's 2016 total compensation $15.3 mln
* Chesapeake Energy Corp - CEO Robert Lawler's 2016 total compensation was $15.3 million versus $15.4 million in 2015
Feb 27 Bond insurer MBIA Inc reported a quarterly profit, helped by changes in the fair value of insured credit derivatives.
Net profit was $636 million, or $3.26 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared to a loss of $626 million, or $3.23 per share, a year ago.
Total premium earned in the U.S. public finance insurance segment rose eight percent to $122 million.
* Primo Water Corp says announces resolution of contingent liabilities
