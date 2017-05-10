Bond insurer MBIA's quarterly loss narrows

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Bond insurer MBIA Inc reported a narrower quarterly loss, helped by lower foreign exchange losses and gains associated with interest rate swaps.
The company's net loss narrowed to $72 million, or 55 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $78 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit