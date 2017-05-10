版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 04:27 BJT

Bond insurer MBIA's quarterly loss narrows

May 10 Bond insurer MBIA Inc reported a narrower quarterly loss, helped by lower foreign exchange losses and gains associated with interest rate swaps.

The company's net loss narrowed to $72 million, or 55 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $78 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
