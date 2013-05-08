MBIA settles with Societe Generale for $350 mln

BRIEF-Mastercard says it has got regulatory approval to buy Vocalink
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
NEW YORK May 8 MBIA Inc agreed to pay Societe Generale $350 million to settle litigation over the bond insurer's restructuring, according to a person familiar with the case.
Societe General was the last remaining bank out of 18 financial institutions to challenge MBIA's 2009 split, which the banks said harmed them as policyholders.
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.
April 11 Qualcomm Inc hit back at Apple Inc's charges that were made in a U.S. lawsuit in January, saying the iPhone maker breached agreements with the firm and encouraged regulatory attacks on its business in various jurisdictions around the world by making false statements.