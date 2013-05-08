版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 9日 星期四

MBIA settles with Societe Generale for $350 mln

| NEW YORK

NEW YORK May 8 MBIA Inc agreed to pay Societe Generale $350 million to settle litigation over the bond insurer's restructuring, according to a person familiar with the case.

Societe General was the last remaining bank out of 18 financial institutions to challenge MBIA's 2009 split, which the banks said harmed them as policyholders.
