MBIA settles with UBS over restructuring-sources

March 15 UBS AG has
agreed to settle litigation against MBIA Inc,
challenging the bond insurer's 2009 restructuring, people
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The settlement calls for credit default swaps to be commuted
in exchange for a cash payment, the people said. The people
declined to be identified because the settlement has not been
confirmed publicly.
UBS had earlier revealed in a regulatory filing that it had
agreed to a settlement in principle with a monoline insurer, and
described some of its terms. That filing did not identify MBIA
by name.
MBIA and UBS had no immediate comment.