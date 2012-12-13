M'bishi Heavy inks $4.2 bln SkyWest MRJ jet deal, option to double it

BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities qtrly adj net earnings per share C$0.18
* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
TOKYO Dec 13 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said on Thursday it sealed an agreement to sell 100 of its regional jets to U.S. airline operator SkyWest Inc for $4.2 billion.
Delivery of the planes will start in 2017.
Mitsubishi Heavy said SkyWest has the option to purchase an additional 100 of the 90-seater MRJ planes for $4.2 billion.
* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03032017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Junior Finance Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to speak at ASSOCHAM banking even in Mumbai. 12:30 pm: Environment Minister Anil Dave at an event in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to re
March 2 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit * Q4 adjusted FFO per share C$0.22 * Qtrly FFO per unit $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: