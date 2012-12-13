版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 13日 星期四 15:29 BJT

M'bishi Heavy inks $4.2 bln SkyWest MRJ jet deal, option to double it

TOKYO Dec 13 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said on Thursday it sealed an agreement to sell 100 of its regional jets to U.S. airline operator SkyWest Inc for $4.2 billion.

Delivery of the planes will start in 2017.

Mitsubishi Heavy said SkyWest has the option to purchase an additional 100 of the 90-seater MRJ planes for $4.2 billion.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐