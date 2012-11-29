版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 29日 星期四

M'bishi Heavy to combine forklift ops with Nippon Yusoki

TOKYO Nov 29 Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said on Thursday it will combine its forklift operations with those of Nippon Yusoki starting in April 2013.

Nippon Yusoki will take control of the merged forklift operation after merger.

