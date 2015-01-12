MBK, Macquarie launch plan to sell S.Korean pay-TV firm for up to $2.9 bln-sources

SEOUL Jan 12 Asian private equity firm MBK
Partners and Australian bank Macquarie Group have
launched plans to sell jointly owned South Korean cable TV
operator C&M Inc in a deal they hope could be worth up to $2.9
billion, people briefed on the matter said on Monday.
Letters have been sent to other Korean cable TV firms
encouraging them to bid for the country's fifth-biggest pay-TV
operator by subscriber numbers, one person said, declining to be
identified as the sale process was private. Buying C&M would
secure a No.2 position behind industry leader KT Corp
for at least four local competitors in the country's
fragmented pay-TV market.
MBK and Macquarie first jointly acquired more than a 90
percent stake in C&M in 2008, paying around 2.1 trillion won
($1.94 billion). C&M made 660 billion won in revenue in 2013.
The people familiar with the matter said the sellers expect
the business to fetch about 8-10 times its earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), the
multiple range for valuations in the cable TV industry globally.
C&M's EBITDA in 2013 was 310 billion won, giving a targeted
price tag range of 2.48 trillion won to 3.1 trillion won. C&M
had 2.4 million subscribers as of September 2014.
Goldman Sachs is advising MBK and Macquarie on the
sale.
A media representative for MBK declined comment. Macquarie
did not have an immediate comment. A spokesman for C&M could not
be immediately reached.
($1 = 1,080.6900 won)
