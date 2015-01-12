RPT-MBK, Macquarie launch plan to sell S.Korean pay-TV firm for up to $2.9 bln-sources

BRIEF-Mainstreet Equity reports Q2 FFO increased 5 pct to $7.2 mln
* Purchased 245 units of residential apartments for $23.1 million ($94,000 per unit) in Q2 2017
(Repeats story published late Monday, no changes to text)
SEOUL Jan 12 Asian private equity firm MBK Partners and Australian bank Macquarie Group have launched plans to sell jointly owned South Korean cable TV operator C&M Inc in a deal they hope could be worth up to $2.9 billion, people briefed on the matter said on Monday.
Letters have been sent to other Korean cable TV firms encouraging them to bid for the country's fifth-biggest pay-TV operator by subscriber numbers, one person said, declining to be identified as the sale process was private. Buying C&M would secure a No.2 position behind industry leader KT Corp for at least four local competitors in the country's fragmented pay-TV market.
MBK and Macquarie first jointly acquired more than a 90 percent stake in C&M in 2008, paying around 2.1 trillion won ($1.94 billion). C&M made 660 billion won in revenue in 2013.
The people familiar with the matter said the sellers expect the business to fetch about 8-10 times its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), the multiple range for valuations in the cable TV industry globally.
C&M's EBITDA in 2013 was 310 billion won, giving a targeted price tag range of 2.48 trillion won to 3.1 trillion won. C&M had 2.4 million subscribers as of September 2014.
Goldman Sachs is advising MBK and Macquarie on the sale.
A media representative for MBK declined comment. Macquarie did not have an immediate comment. A spokesman for C&M could not be immediately reached.
($1 = 1,080.6900 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee)
* Purchased 245 units of residential apartments for $23.1 million ($94,000 per unit) in Q2 2017
* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
* Agrofresh Solutions- net sales for Q1 of 2017 were up 15 percent versus Q1 of 2016, due to smartfresh growth in Brazil, Chile & Harvista growth in Argentina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: