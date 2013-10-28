UPDATE 1-MBK puts S. Korea bottle maker Techpack up for sale -sources

* Techpack sellers want more than 10 times EBITDA -source
* South Korean private equity deal volumes up 3.8 ytd
By Joyce Lee and Stephen Aldred
SEOUL/HONG KONG, Oct 28 Asian private equity
firm MBK Partners has put Techpack Solutions Co Ltd on the
auction block, people familiar with the matter said on Monday,
in a deal that could fetch up to 600 billion won ($565 million)
for the South Korean bottler.
MBK, co-founded by ex-Carlyle Group Asia dealmaker
Michael Kim, has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to
run the process, one of the people said.
MBK, Techpack and BofA declined to comment on the process.
A sale of Techpack would add to the rising flow of private
equity deal volumes building up in South Korea this year, a
trend driven by banks willing to lend to buyers and by mature
companies willing to sell.
Techpack supplies packaging products to domestic brewers
Oriental Brewery Co Ltd and Hite Jinro,
among others.
MBK bought Techpack in 2008 from South Korea's Doosan Co Ltd
for 392 billion won. The company, which makes
aluminium cans and glass and plastic bottles, had earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of
about 54 billion won over the past 12 months, one of people
said.
The sellers, which are planning to contact public companies
and private equity firms to partake in the auction, are putting
a price tag on Techpack of more than 10 times its EBIDTA, one of
the people said, or up to 600 billion won.
EBITDA is a measure of cash flow, which is important for
private equity buyers and sellers because they typically borrow
most of the money needed for acquisitions, and they need the
cash for debt payments.
Container and packaging sector companies in the Asia Pacific
region trade at 8.9 times EBITDA, according to data from
StarMine. South Korean companies in the sector trade at 8.3
times, the data show.
MBK this month closed a $2.7 billion investment fund, its
third fund and the second-largest buyout fund raised by an Asia
private equity firm since the global financial crisis, according
to Preqin data.
South Korea captured 35.9 percent of Asia private
equity-backed merger-and-acquisition volume over the first three
quarters, with $5.9 billion of deals, according to Thomson
Reuters data. South Korea's volume was up 3.8 percent from the
year earlier, while overall Asia markets dropped 34.3 percent to
their lowest levels since 2010.
That volume take up was helped by MBK's agreement in August
to buy ING Groep's South Korean insurance unit for
$1.65 billion. The firm has also acquired Japan coffee chain
Komeda Co, and paid $520 million for a stake in Korean clothing
company NEPA.