RPT-MBK Partners' Taiwan TV unit sale may stall further

TAIPEI Oct 24 Private equity fund MBK Partners' $2.4 billion sale of its Taiwan cable TV unit, held up for a year in a regulatory wrangle, faces further delays as opponents warned the deal could leave the buyer with too much control over local media.

At a public hearing on Monday into the planned sale of China Network Systems (CNS) to conglomerate Want Want China Holdings , called by Taiwan's broadcasting regulator, some 10 academics and industry experts questioned the reporting style of other Want Want group media outlets.

"There had been concerns about the buyer in its performance in terms of freedom of speech," said Ku Ling-ling, a professor at the National Taiwan University.

"They have to more specific about what they are going to do in order to ease the concerns," she said at the briefing, which was packed with hundreds of people. A small group of students demonstrated outside, calling for the deal to be blocked.

Want Want is one of China's biggest rice cake makers and is also one of Taiwan's top TV and print media groups, owning the China Times daily newspaper and the CtiTV cable station.

It and a consortium it leads signed the deal to buy CNS from MBK in October . MBK had bought the unit in 2007 for $1.5 billion.

The sale would be the second private equity exit from a Taiwanese broadcaster that has stalled for a year.

Carlyle Group had to wait for more than a year to close a deal to sell its Taiwan cable TV unit, Kbro. Carlyle finally got approval last November, after having rejigged its deal to get around regulators' objections.

"As a foreign investor, we can't help feeling frustrated," said Liao Cheli, a partner of Deloitte & Touche, Taipei, which represented MBK.

Private equity firms have had a difficult time in recent years in Taiwan, with deals coming under lengthy scrutiny frm regulators who see the investors as interested mainly in making a quick profit, to the detriment of local industry.

In the most high profile deals, regulators in June turned down Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co's $1.6 billion joint management buyout of electronics component maker Yageo Corp , a decision that led to many private equity firms rethinking Taiwan as an investment choice.

Chang Shi-chung, a commissioner at the broadcast regulator, the National Communications Commission (NCC), declined to say when a decision on the MBK deal would be made, saying only the hearing was part of the decision making process.

CNS and Kbro hold over half of the Taiwanese cable TV market, with a combined total of around 2.2 million subscribers. The third-largest player is TBC, controlled by Macquarie Group .

Taiwan's cable market offers one of the highest profit margins in the Asia-Pacific region, and has a cable penetration rate of above 80 percent. (Reporting by Faith Hung; editing by Jonathan Standing)