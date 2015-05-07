Goldman Sachs must face $120 mln suit over mortgage securities-court

May 7 New York's top state court on Thursday revived a bond insurer's $120 million lawsuit claiming Goldman Sachs & Co lied about a pool of securities backed by subprime mortgages in the time leading up the financial crisis.

The New York Court of Appeals in a 5-2 decision said the suit by ACA Financial Guaranty Corp should move forward because the insurer sufficiently alleged that Goldman misled it about the role of billionaire John Paulson's hedge fund in a collateralized debt obligation called Abacus.

ACA Financial says Goldman deceived it into believing the fund, Paulson & Co, was a long investor in Abacus, when it knew Paulson was betting the underlying mortgages would fail.

Goldman in 2010 agreed to pay $550 million to settle claims by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the firm misled investors in Abacus, though it did not admit wrongdoing.

The case is ACA Financial Guaranty Corp v. Goldman Sachs & Co, New York State Court of Appeals No. 49. (Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, N.Y.; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)