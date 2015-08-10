U.S. banking regulator wins revival of mortgage bond lawsuits

Aug 10 A U.S. appeals court on Monday handed a
significant victory to federal regulators suing banks over their
sale of mortgage-backed securities ahead of the 2008 financial
crisis, reviving a pair of lawsuits dismissed last year for
being filed too late.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said
the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation could sue Deutsche
Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Royal
Bank of Scotland Group Plc for making false statements
in selling $840 million in mortgage bonds to a failed Texas
bank.
The court ruled that a federal law passed in 1989 after the
savings and loan crisis extended the time period that the FDIC
could sue on behalf of Guaranty Bank and other banks that it
took into receivership.
The banks last year convinced a judge in Austin, Texas, to
dismiss the 2014 lawsuits, saying the federal law did not
preempt a Texas state law that required the cases to be filed
within five years of the securities' sale in 2004 and 2005.
But Circuit Judge Carolyn Dineen King, writing for a
three-judge panel, said it was "highly unlikely" Congress would
have extended some but not all time limits.
The federal statute, she wrote, gave the FDIC certainty that
in a financial crisis it could focus on dealing with bank
failures and investigating potential claims rather than "combing
through statute books" for potential time limits.
"That certainty would be wholly upset absent preemption of
all limitations periods," he wrote.
The FDIC and the banks declined comment.
The question at issue has been closely watched by banks who
have been fighting off lawsuits by regulators over the mortgage
bonds sold ahead of the financial crisis.
Another federal appeals court in Denver ruled in favor of
the National Credit Union Administration in 2014 in saying its
own mortgage-bond lawsuits were timely filed.
The issue is expected to be key to an appeal by Nomura
Holdings Inc and RBS of a Manhattan federal judge's
order that they pay $806 million for false statements made in
selling mortgage bonds to Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac.
Those banks argue the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the
conservator for Fannie and Freddie, similarly waited too long to
file a lawsuit.
Meanwhile, a U.S. appeals court in New York is expected to
hear arguments on Oct. 8 on whether to revive another lawsuit
by the FDIC against 7 banks that was dismissed for being too
late.
The case is Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation v. RBS
Securities Incorporated, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No.
14-51055.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Grant
McCool)