UPDATE 2-M&C boosted by stronger showing in key markets

* FY pretax profit 184.7 mln stg, up 44 pct
* Boosted by stronger showing in London, New York, Singapore
* Total dividend 16.5 pence per share, up 65 pct
Feb 22 Hotelier Millennium & Copthorne
said its pretax profit grew by 44 percent in 2011,
helped by a stronger performance in its key markets of London,
New York and Singapore.
London based M&C, which operates over 100 hotels worldwide,
said revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key industry
measure, rose by 5.5 percent at hotels open more than a year.
That incorporated growth of 8.8 percent in London and 6.1
percent in both Singapore and New York.
The group, which is majority-owned by chairman Kwek Leng
Beng's Singapore-based property company City Developments, made
an underlying pretax profit of 184.7 million pounds ($292.2
million) up from 128.5 million pounds a year ago, boosted by a
34 million pound profit from the sale of land in Kuala Lumpur.
"We see signs that the U.S. market is improving slowly.
Europe is facing a difficult period, although we do not
anticipate significant declines in trading," Chairman Kwek Leng
Beng said in a statement on Wednesday.
M&C also set a total dividend of 16.5 pence per share for
2011 -- including a special dividend of 4 pence -- representing
an increase of 65 percent over last year's payout.
Last week, the world No. 1 hotelier InterContinental Hotels
said that, despite the euro zone crisis, it was upbeat
about the future as people still wanted to travel for business
and leisure, and emerging markets grow strongly.
Rivals Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Marriott
International and Hyatt Hotels Corp have each
reported increased revenue in recent weeks, having benefited
from increased business travel.
Britain's hotel industry could also see a boost from London
hosting the Olympic Games this summer. And in June, tourism
officials hope the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations will
also swell visitor numbers.
M&C's shares, which have gained about 16 percent since the
company posted a higher third-quarter profit in November, were
up about 0.35 percent at 489.7 percent at 1105 GMT on the London
Stock Exchange.