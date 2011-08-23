Malware targeting Android devices jumped 76 pct in Q2 - McAfee

Aug 23 U.S. computer security software maker McAfee said the number of malware targeted at Android devices jumped 76 percent since last quarter, making Android the most attacked mobile operating system.

"This year we have seen record breaking numbers of malware, especially on mobile devices, where the uptick is in direct correlation to popularity," Vincent Weafer, senior vice president of McAfee Labs, said in a statement.

In the second quarter of 2011, Google's Android operating system-based malware surpassed Nokia's Symbian as the most popular target for mobile malware developers, McAfee, a unit of Intel Corp , said in a report.

"The rapid rise in Android malware in Q2 indicates that the platform could become an increasing target for cybercriminals," McAfee said. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)