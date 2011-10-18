McAfee loses high-profile researcher and CTO

* Two execs resign in wake of acquisition by Intel Corp
* VP Dmitri Alperovitch led threat research team
* Worldwide CTO George Kurtz leaves at end of October
By Jim Finkle
BOSTON, Oct 18 Two senior technology executives
have resigned from McAfee Inc, the anti-virus software maker
that Intel Corp (INTC.O) bought in February, according to a
company spokeswoman.
Worldwide Chief Technology Officer George Kurtz, who helped
lead the company's product strategy, will leave at the end of
this month, the spokeswoman said.
Kurtz could not be reached for comment.
Vice President Dmitri Alperovitch, a highly regarded threat
researcher whose work at the company help give it a reputation
for conducting cutting-edge research on hacking, quietly left
last month, without the company issuing any announcement.
Alperovitch led a research team that produced several
high-profile studies on suspected Chinese-government backed
hackers during his tenure at McAfee.
Those studies included a landmark January 2010 report in
which Alperovitch coined the term "Operation Aurora" to
describe attacks suspected by Chinese hackers on Google Inc
(GOOG.O) and several dozen other companies. His team identified
the malware used in those attacks, which exploited previously
unknown flows in Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) Internet Explorer
browser.
In August his team uncovered "Operation Shady RAT," the
biggest series of cyber attacks disclosed to date, which
involved the infiltration of the networks of 72 organizations
including the United Nations, governments and companies around
the world.
Alperovitch, who has been doing consulting since he left
the company, declined to comment on the reason for his
resignation.
Company spokeswoman Heather Edell said the company is
currently looking for replacements for the two executives.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle, editing by Bernard Orr)