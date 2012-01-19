McAfee software bug could turn customers' PCs into spam servers

| BOSTON
BOSTON Jan 19 Anti-virus software maker
McAfee warned that a flaw in one of its products could make
customers' PCs vulnerable to attacks in which hackers used their
computers to distribute spam.
The company, which is a unit of chipmaker Intel Corp
, disclosed the flaw in a message to customers on its
website Wednesday.
McAfee spokesman Ian Bain said t least one customer had
fallen victim to such an attack, which leveraged a flaw in a
service offering known as McAfee SaaS for Total Protection.
The web-based service protects customers from viruses hidden
in emails and websites. Bain said the flaw was in a piece of
software that McAfee customers install on their PCs to enable
them to use the service.
While the flaw could enable hackers to send spam from
machines of McAfee SaaS for Total Protection customers, it does
not grant them access to data on an affected PC, Bain said.
He said that the company's engineers were working to fix the
bug and expected to have it fixed on Thursday.
In April 2010, a glitch included in a regular release of
McAfee's anti-virus software mistakenly identified part of
Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) popular Windows XP operating system as
a virus, triggering personal computer outages at many of its
customers, including more than 100 large corporations.