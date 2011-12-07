UPDATE 2-McAfee lays off 3 percent of workforce

* Company lays off about 250 employees

* McClure replaces George Kurtz as worldwide CTO

* McClure is hacking expert

By Jim Finkle

Dec 6 Security software maker McAfee laid off about 250 workers, equivalent to 3 percent of its workforce, in a bid to improve efficiency, a spokesman said.

"In order to better prepare the company for growth in 2012 we have made the difficult decision to reduce a small percentage of our global workforce," McAfee spokesman Ian Bain told Reuters on Tuesday.

Intel acquired McAfee in February in a $7.7 billion deal meant to help the world's top chipmaker offer more safety from hackers to customers using its chips.

Intel Chief Financial Officer Stacy Smith told investors in October the integration of McAfee had gone well and that the new business had a strong third quarter.

Also on Tuesday, McAfee named named Senior Vice President Stuart McClure as its worldwide chief technology officer, replacing one of several executives who left after the company's sale to Intel Corp .

McClure has been with McAfee since 2004, when it acquired Foundstone, a cyber security services company that he co-founded. He is a prominent expert on hacking and author of the book "Hacking Exposed: Network Security Secrets & Solutions."

He succeeds George Kurtz, who recently left McAfee to start his own company with help from private equity firm Warburg Pincus.

McClure earlier this year recruited an elite squad of hacking experts to work for McAfee on a team known as TRACE that he charged with figuring out ways to break into high-tech gear including heart pacemakers.