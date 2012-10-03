Prominent Wall St exit package lawyer joins NJ firm

NEW YORK Oct 3 Joseph Bachelder, a lawyer known for representing executives in lucrative employment matters, has joined the New Jersey law firm McCarter & English as special counsel in its New York office, the firm said on Wednesday.

Among other Wall Street figures, Bachelder represented Stan O'Neal, the former CEO and chairman of Merrill Lynch & Co, in collecting on a $161.5 million golden parachute when O'Neal was forced to resign from the bank in 2007. In 2002, Bachelder also represented telecommunications analyst Jack Grubman in negotiating his $32 million severance package when he resigned from Citigroup.

Bachelder's move to the nearly 400-lawyer McCarter & English brings to a close his 10-lawyer New York executive compensation and employment boutique, the Bachelder Law Firm, which he had founded in the early 1980s.

The deal further expands McCarter & English's executive compensation practice, which it began beefing up in 2009 when it recruited a large group of lawyers from the now defunct financial services litigation law firm Pollack & Kaminsky.

In case Bachelder, who is 79, chooses to retire, the move to McCarter & English would also serve to transfer some of Bachelder's clients to the New Jersey firm. But Bachelder on Wednesday said he had no intention of retiring anytime soon and that despite his title of special counsel, he would work full-time, five days a week.

Daniel Pollack, a trial lawyer and managing partner of McCarter & English's New York office who recruited Bachelder, did not disclose the financials of the deal but noted there had been no agreement between McCarter & English and Bachelder about the length of his tenure at the firm. He said he had aggressively recruited Bachelder since joining McCarter & English, and that he had worked together with him on a variety of matters.

"We hope he stays for the next 25 years," said Pollack. "If lawyers half Joe's age had half his energy, they would be very fortunate."

McCarter & English, a 160-year-old law firm, grossed $211 million in 2011 and ranks 132 among U.S. law firms listed in The American Lawyer. The firm's profits per partner at that time were pegged at $590,000.