CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Retirement home firm McCarthy & Stone to list in London

(Corrects paragraph 7 to say company was taken private by HBOS
led-consortium in 2006)
* Float will help fund 2.5 billion development programme
* Firm expected to be valued at above 1 billion pounds
* To raise 70 million pounds from new investors
* At least 25 percent of shares to be traded on market
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Oct 14 British housebuilder McCarthy &
Stone said it plans to list on the London Stock Exchange to help
fund a 2.5 billion pound ($3.8 billion) investment in land and
construction projects in the next four years.
McCarthy & Stone is Britain's biggest builder of homes for
retired people, with a 70 percent share of the market. It hopes
to use its size to take advantage of a shortage of such housing
in Britain when the average age of the population is rising.
Chairman John White said that around 3.5 million Britons are
interested in buying a retirement property, but only 128,000
properties had been built as of April 2014.
"McCarthy & Stone is in a unique position to address the
unprecedented market opportunity we see before us," he said in a
statement on Wednesday.
The company is expecting to raise 70 million pounds from new
investors through an IPO which is likely to take place in
November. Existing shareholders will also sell shares to ensure
that at least 25 percent of the shares will be actively traded.
One source familiar with the sale plan said the company
hopes to have a valuation in excess of 1 billion pounds.
The company was previously listed in London for 22 years
before being taken private through a 1.1 billion pound deal in
2006 by a consortium led by Halifax Bank of Scotland and
including Scottish businessman Tom Hunter and the Reuben
brothers. It was later taken over by a consortium of private
investors including Goldman Sachs and TPG.
Goldman and private equity investors TPG, Anchorage Capital
and Strategic Value Partners currently own about 57 percent of
the company with the remainder held by 26 unidentified smaller
investors.
SALE TALKS FIZZLE
Chief Executive Clive Fenton said it decided to launch an
initial public offering (IPO) after talks over an outright sale
came to nothing.
"We've been approached by a number of interested parties
over the past year. The talks didn't develop. Our view is the
place for this company is on the London Stock Exchange," Fenton
told reporters.
Sky News reported in September that private equity firm
Bridgepoint was in talks to buy the business in a deal
valuing it at more than 850 million.
British payments processor Worldpay joined the
London Stock Exchange on Tuesday in an initial public offering
valuing the company at 4.8 billion pounds ($7.4 billion), the
biggest flotation in what had been a lacklustre year for
listings in Britain.
McCarthy & Stone made a pretax profit of 88.4 million pounds
in the year to Aug. 2015, on revenue of 486 million.
It was the first British developer to offer owner-occupied
retirement housing in 1977 and has since sold around 50,000
homes in more than 1,000 developments across Britain.
Deutsche Bank is acting as sponsor, joint global
co-ordinator and joint-bookrunner for the IPO. Goldman Sachs is
acting as joint global co-ordinator and bookrunner.
($1 = 0.6544 pounds)
(Editing by Louise Heavens and Keith Weir)