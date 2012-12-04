版本:
New Issue- McClatchy sells $910 mln in notes

Dec 4 The McClatchy Co on Monday sold
$910 million of senior secured first lien notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $750 million. 
    J.P. Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: MCCLATCHY

AMT $910 MLN    COUPON 9 PCT       MATURITY    12/15/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   06/15/2013 
MOODY'S B1      YIELD 9 PCT        SETTLEMENT  12/18/2012   
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 737 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

