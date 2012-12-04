New Issue- McClatchy sells $910 mln in notes

Dec 4 The McClatchy Co on Monday sold $910 million of senior secured first lien notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $750 million. J.P. Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MCCLATCHY AMT $910 MLN COUPON 9 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 06/15/2013 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 9 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/18/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 737 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS