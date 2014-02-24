Ex-Chesapeake CEO McClendon starts Oklahoma drilling venture

Feb 24 A firm backed by former Chesapeake Energy
Corp Aubrey McClendon said on Monday it has raised
nearly $700 million in financing to acquire acreage and
production in central Oklahoma.
American Energy Woodford LLC (AEW) is backed by private
equity investor Energy & Mineral Group and AEW management.
Energy & Minerals Group has backed a similar McClendon oil and
gas venture in Ohio.
Proceeds will initially be used to acquire about 120,000 net
acres and about 6,000 barrels oil equivalent per day in the
Woodford Shale and Mississippi Lime formation, AEW said in a
statement.
The assets are being acquired from four sellers including
Calyx Energy LLC and Liberty Energy LLC.
Since leaving Chesapeake in April, McClendon has raised
nearly $4 billion in cash and financing to invest in North
American shale formations.
He has also filed to raise up to $2 billion to buy and drill
oil and gas properties within the United States through a
partnership called American Energy Capital Partners LP.