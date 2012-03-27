UPDATE 1-Spice maker McCormick's results beat Street estimates

* Q1 EPS $0.55 vs est $0.53
* Sales rise 16 pct to $906.7 mln
* Sees FY 2012 EPS $3.01-$3.06 vs est $3.04
March 27 Spice maker McCormick & Company Inc
reported first-quarter results above analysts' estimates
and kept its profit and sales forecast for the year, as demand
rose despite price increases.
Sparks, Maryland-based McCormick also said its results were
helped by its joint venture with India's Kohinoor Foods Ltd
, known for its special variety of "Basmati" rice, and
its acquisition of privately held Polish food maker Kamis.
McCormick, which sells spices, herbs, seasoning blends and
sauces to grocers, warehouse clubs and discount and drug stores,
posted a first-quarter profit of $74.5 million, or 55 cents a
share, compared with $76.8 million, or 57 cents a share, a year
ago.
Sales rose 16 percent to $906.7 million in the quarter ended
Feb. 29.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 53 cents a share on
sales of $869.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Rising costs of materials like pepper, wheat and soybean oil
have forced McCormick to raise prices. Higher prices accounted
for 5 percentage points out of the 16 percent sales growth,
while volume and product mix rose 4 percent in the quarter.
McCormick kept its 2012 per-share profit forecast of $3.01
to $3.06. It expects sales for the year to rise between 9
percent and 11 percent.
The company's shares rose 1 percent before the bell. They
had closed at $53.02 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.