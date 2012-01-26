UPDATE 1-McCormick Q4 beats Street estimates

* Q4 EPS $0.98 vs est $0.97

Jan 26 Spice maker McCormick and Co Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly results, as it passed on higher costs of dairy products and other raw materials to its customers.

However, the company's profit forecast for 2012 came in below estimates, as the price increases are likely to hurt demand.

For the fourth quarter ended Nov. 30, net income fell to $131.7 million, or 98 cents a share, from $133.6 million, or 99 cents a share, a year ago.

Sales rose 13 percent to $1.11 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 97 cents a share before special items, on a revenue of $1.09 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

McCormick, which began in 1889 as a door-to-door business operating out of a room and a cellar, expects a fiscal 2012 profit of $3.01 to $3.06 a share, short of analysts' expectations of $3.10 per share.

Shares of the company, which makes and distributes spices, herbs, seasoning blends and sauces to grocers, warehouse clubs and drug stores, closed at $51.86 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.