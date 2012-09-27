McCormick profit beats estimates on strong Asia-Pacific sales

Sept 27 McCormick & Co Inc's profit beat
analysts' estimates as sales in its consumer segment rose across
all regions, and the spice maker raised its earnings forecast
for the full year.
The company now expects to earn between $3.03 and $3.08 per
share in 2012, up from its earlier forecast of $3.01 to $3.06
per share.
Consumer sales rose 67 percent in the Asia-Pacific region,
with the company's acquisition of India-based Kohinoor Foods Ltd
accounting for more than half of the growth in sales.
Third-quarter profit rose to $104.4 million, or 78 cents per
share, from $92 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 76 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Sparks, Maryland-based company's revenue rose 6 percent
to $977.7 million, which was below analysts' estimates of $989.6
million.
McCormick shares closed at $62.89 on Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.