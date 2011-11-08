TIMELINE-Tilman Fertitta nets McCormick & Schmick's

BRIEF-First NBC appoints Carl Chaney as CEO
* First NBC appoints Carl J. Chaney as chief executive officer
Nov 8 McCormick & Schmick's Seafood Restaurants finally agreed to be bought by Landry's Restaurants Inc CEO Tilman Fertitta for $131.6 million, less than the $137.3 million offer he made in April.
Following are milestones in the 6-month long chase.
April 4 - Fertitta says plans to launch a hostile bid for McCormick & Schmick's. Fertitta directly owned about 10 percent of McCormick & Schmick's at that time.
April 7 - Fertitta launches formal hostile bid through LSRI Holdings, offers $9.25 a share.
April 13 - McCormick and Schmick's says reviewing unsolicited tender offer.
April 20 - McCormick and Schmick's board unanimously rejects the offer, and the company adopts a shareholder rights plan.
April 22 - Fertitta extends tender offer; criticizes the restaurant chain's poison pill.
May 2 - McCormick & Schmick's board authorizes a sale process and again asks shareholders to spurn LSRI Holdings' unsolicited offer.
July 15 - Fertitta withdraws his hostile bid after McCormick & Schmick's agrees to open its books for a possible negotiated sale.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* MediWound ltd - EMA has endorsed extension of children innovative debridement study (cids) population to include patients age one to 18
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 The board of Brazil's Banco BTG Pactual SA approved a plan to float shares of the group's private equity and hedge fund operations separately from its investment banking and money management operations, the bank said on Monday.