BRIEF-McDermott awarded EPCI & commissioning contract in the Arabian Gulf

UPDATE 1-Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
Nov 20 Mcdermott International Inc : * Awarded epci & commissioning contract in the arabian gulf * Says value of contract is about US$ 200 million and will be included in
mcdermott's fourth quarter 2013 backlog * Says its units was awarded an engineering, procurement, construction and
installation project in the arabian gulf * Installation will be carried out using vessels from global fleet which are
expected to mobilize in end of Q2 2014 * Says project completion, including hookup and commissioning, is expected
during the first quarter of 2015 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.