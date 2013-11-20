BRIEF-McDermott awarded EPCI & commissioning contract in the Arabian Gulf

Nov 20 Mcdermott International Inc : * Awarded epci & commissioning contract in the arabian gulf * Says value of contract is about US$ 200 million and will be included in

mcdermott's fourth quarter 2013 backlog * Says its units was awarded an engineering, procurement, construction and

installation project in the arabian gulf * Installation will be carried out using vessels from global fleet which are

expected to mobilize in end of Q2 2014 * Says project completion, including hookup and commissioning, is expected

during the first quarter of 2015