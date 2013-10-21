COLUMN-The next generation demands sustainable, innovative business

By Bill McDermott
Oct 21 Christina Marule owns a spaza shop - the
equivalent of a corner store - in rural South Africa. Five years
ago she was forced to keep her young son out of school while she
traveled to the nearest market, a half day's trip away, to
purchase products to sell in her store. Today, she manages
inventory via text message from a mobile device. Her son is back
in the classroom.
Her story is one of personal determination, but also of real
progress.
Fueled by innovation and the determined ambition of a whole
new generation, stories like this are transforming business
models and entire value chains. To the world's future leaders,
sustainable behavior is as much about educating Christina's son
as it is about protecting the world's supply of drinkable water.
It's up to today's leaders to connect those dots.
In a recent survey 84 percent of Millennials (the generation
born between 1980 and 1993) said they care more about making a
positive difference than workplace recognition. These young
professionals are the very same consumers who care more about
purpose than packaging or price. They are concerned, creative
and impatient for opportunities to make a difference. Their
terms are crystal clear: innovate business models around making
the world run better and improving people's lives - or be left
behind by those that do.
During the recent annual meeting of the Clinton Global
Initiative, I joined some distinguished panelists to talk about
the world's resource crisis. Many statistics are simply beyond
dispute.
Today, the United Nations reports that 870 million people
worldwide are undernourished. More than 10 percent of the
world's population can't access a safe water supply and more
than 2 billion people lack adequate sanitation. While we discuss
these challenges, the world's population is on course to grow
from today's 7 billion to more than 9 billion by 2050. Despite
these and other compelling figures, many organizations still
believe that sustainability is little more than an appendix in
the annual report.
The reality is that sustainable practices are the foundation
of business models that will win, grow and scale.
Think about what's happening in the automobile industry with
connected cars. Leading manufacturers understand that consumer
interest has shifted from sexy to smart. It doesn't matter to
Millennials that they can drive zero to sixty in five seconds if
they can't afford the fuel and their joy rides hurt the planet.
Interconnected mobility is the new value proposition, offering
young drivers fuel efficiency, real-time information, social
networking and pro-rated insurance in a single product.
Fulfilling this promise requires collaboration across
industries, co-innovating to responsibly meet consumer demand.
It's true for business processes, too.
Danone, the world's largest yogurt maker, has more than
100,000 employees on five continents. The company now uses
carbon emissions as a proxy for inefficiency across its supply
chain. With advanced technology, they automatically capture and
analyze emissions data across the manufacturing process. As they
conserve energy, they improve business results and build greater
brand loyalty among purpose-driven consumers.
Saving the world, it turns out, is a winning business
strategy.
Andrew Liveris, chairman and chief executive officer of Dow
Chemical Company, says that the world's largest companies have
the responsibility to lead this transformation. He's absolutely
right and has built Dow into a case study with high standards
across his global supply chain. Other companies are following
suit on the Ariba Business Network - a virtual supply chain that
tracks compliance and measures businesses worldwide on their
performance.
At SAP, we bet big on the power of transparent data and
network-driven behavior. Today, any employee can monitor the
company's performance on carbon emissions, women in management
or business travel. Skipping a flight when a video-conference
will do makes a difference, so every employee has the power to
move the needle.
These measures lie at the core of our ability to continue
transforming our company. That's why when we report our annual
business performance, we integrate our sustainability
performance. Our shareholders appreciate that engaged employees
and operating income are inherently linked (for every 1 percent
reduction in employee turnover, SAP saves 62 million euros). If
we involve people in the decisions that companies make, the
change will be more significant than we ever imagined. This is
the epitome of sustainability.
Engagement begins and ends with serving customers like
Christina Marule.
Seven of the ten fastest growing economies in the world are
in Africa. Mobile technology is core to reaching those emerging
markets. A mobile application was what Christina needed to
ensure her son was educated and to initiate herself into the
modern economy.
Studies have shown that introducing 10 new mobile telephones
per 100 people in the developing world can add between .5 to 1
percent to a country's GDP growth rate.
Christina's story is being played out over and over again in
Africa - and in Asia, Europe and America. Christina's son and
millions like him will grow up in a better-run world and one day
will have the opportunity to live out their own winning dreams.
Many of my fellow boomers are despondent, thinking we'll
leave younger generations a world worse off than the one we
inherited. Guess what? They won't let us! They were raised with
too many tools that allow them to reverse the trends. Mobility.
Big data. Social networks. Let's take inspiration from our heirs
and co-innovate with young dreamers to create a new era of
responsible growth that protects the planet and benefits
everyone.