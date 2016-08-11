Email campaign asks McDonald's to take U.S. antibiotic curbs global

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Aug 11 A charity looking to fight
the rise of dangerous, drug-resistant bacteria on Thursday asked
the public to help convince McDonald's restaurants around the
world to stop serving meat and milk from animals raised with
routine use of medically important antibiotics.
A week after the world's biggest fast-food company took that
step with poultry at its U.S. restaurants, U.K.-based
ShareAction launched an online campaign enabling people to email
McDonald's Corp CEO Steve Easterbrook.
The group, which promotes socially responsible investing,
wants Easterbrook to prohibit the use of antibiotics important
to human medicine in McDonald's global chicken, beef, pork and
dairy supply chains, for purposes other than disease treatment
or non-routine control of veterinarian-diagnosed illness.
"We hope this action will encourage McDonald's to supersize
their ambition," ShareAction Chief Executive Catherine Howarth
said.
Scientists have warned that regular use of antibiotics to
promote growth and prevent illness in healthy farms animals
contributes to the rise of antibiotic-resistant "superbug"
infections, which kill at least 23,000 Americans each year and
pose a significant threat to global health.
McDonald's referred Reuters to an earlier statement that
said it was premature to set a timeline for curbing antibiotic
use in meats other than chicken, due to varying agricultural
practices and regulations around the world.
"We continue to regularly review this issue," that statement
said.
Rival Wendy's Co told Reuters last week that by next
year, it would stop using chickens raised with antibiotics
important to human health. It also said it would set specific
goals for pork and beef production in 2017.
Meanwhile, Yum Brands Inc's KFC fried-chicken chain
is under fire for a policy that critics say effectively allows
for routine use of antibiotics by its chicken suppliers.
More than 70 percent of all antibiotics used in the United
States and half of those used in the United Kingdom are given to
livestock, ShareAction said.
In April, an investor coalition with about $1 trillion under
management, led by ShareAction and the Farm Animal Investment
Risk & Return (FAIRR) Initiative, pressed McDonald's and nine
other large food companies to set timelines for stopping the
non-therapeutic use of antibiotics important to human health in
their supply chains.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by David
Gregorio)