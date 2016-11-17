UPDATE 1-McDonald's investor renews push for antibiotic reduction in all meat

(Adds comment from Congregation of Benedictine Sisters of
Boerne, Texas)
By Lisa Baertlein
Nov 17 A McDonald's Corp shareholder is
redoubling efforts to convince the fast-food chain to stop all
of its global restaurants from serving the meat of animals
raised with antibiotics that are vital for fighting human
infections.
More than 70 percent of medically important antibiotics in
the United States are sold for livestock use. Scientists have
warned that the routine use of antibiotics to promote growth and
prevent illness in healthy farms animals contributes to the rise
of dangerous, antibiotic-resistant "superbug" infections, which
kill at least 23,000 Americans each year and pose a significant
threat to global health.
The Congregation of Benedictine Sisters of Boerne, Texas,
asked directors at McDonald's to prohibit the use of medically
important antibiotics in its global poultry supply chain.
McDonald's already has adopted that policy for the chicken
served in its U.S. restaurants.
The group also asking the fast-food chain to set global
targets and timelines for switching to pork and beef raised
without the non-therapeutic use of medically important
antibiotics.
Just over 20 percent of McDonald's shareholders voted in
favor of a similar proposal at this year's annual meeting. The
sisters pulled a prior resolution after McDonald's announced its
plans to change its policies on chicken in the United States.
The sisters aim to have shareholders vote on the new
proposal at McDonald's 2017 annual meeting.
McDonald's told Reuters it continues "to engage with key
experts, including some who serve as advisors to the World
Health Organization (WHO), to advance progress across the
industry."
The company said its current policy "provides guidance to
our suppliers in parts of the world where the industry does not
yet have systems in place that would allow them to verify
compliance throughout the supply chain."
Sister Susan Mika said the resolution is part of an ongoing
process.
"I said we will be back," Mika said in a phone interview.
"We want them to set goals and to be moving in a certain
direction. We expect them to be a leader in taking on these
questions of our time."
The sisters are part of the Interfaith Center on Corporate
Responsibility (ICCR), which along with ShareAction, Farm Animal
Investment Risk & Return (FAIRR) Initiative and As You Sow, also
are targeting companies such as Sanderson Farms and Yum
Brands Inc with similar campaigns aimed at preserving
the efficacy of antibiotics.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by
Bernadette Baum and Andrew Hay)