McDonald's needs to shake up board, union fund adviser says

Feb 13 Union pension fund adviser CtW Investment
Group on Friday demanded in a letter to key McDonald's Corp
directors that the struggling fast-food chain follow up
its recent chief executive officer replacement with a turnover
of its board.
The demand from CtW comes two weeks after McDonald's
announced that Chief Brand Officer Steve Easterbrook would
replace Don Thompson in the top job on March 1 and as unions
have been seeking to organize fast-food workers and raise wages.
The union pension funds that CtW advises hold a small percentage
of McDonald's outstanding shares that are worth $268 million.
CtW Executive Director Dieter Waizenegger, in a letter
addressed to board Chairman Andrew McKenna and Governance
Committee Chairman Miles White, said the replacement of Thompson
fell short of what is required to fix the world's biggest
restaurant chain by revenue.
"Returning McDonald's Corp to a path of long-term,
profitable growth requires that Mr. Steven Easterbrook's
appointment as CEO is followed by a robust refreshment of the
board's membership and leadership," Waizenegger wrote in the
letter, which was obtained by Reuters.
McDonald's did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
McDonald's, which recently reported one of its worst years
in decades, has suffered eight straight months of worldwide
same-restaurant sales declines. It is editing bloated menus,
experimenting with technology and revamping its advertising to
appeal to diners, who increasingly are demanding fresher,
healthier food.
McDonald's board, which consists of many long-term and
Chicago-area directors, has failed to evolve with the global
company's changing circumstances, Waizenegger said.
"We believe it is critical for McDonald's to have strong,
independent board leadership. Fresh eyes are essential," said
Waizenegger. He took particular aim at McKenna, an octogenarian
who has been McDonald's non-executive chairman since April 2004
and a director since 1991.
While Waizenegger conceded that the recent addition of
Google Inc executive Margo Georgiadis to the
McDonald's board was a positive, he called on the company to
announce plans that include a board succession strategy "that
will, by the time of the annual shareholder meeting, have
prompted both board arrivals and departures."
CtW, which advises funds holding nearly 3 million McDonald's
shares, unsuccessfully lobbied investors at last year's annual
meeting to vote against the pay package for CEO Thompson.
Some unions have helped organize fast-food workers in a
nationwide campaign that seeks to roughly double their hourly
wage to $15. Protesters involved with that campaign have
targeted McDonald's and other large companies.
Stock in McDonald's, which has lagged key rivals and major
indices, closed at $95.65 on Friday, down almost 8 percent from
its 52-week high of $103.78.
