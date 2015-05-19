Investors have no stomach for long-dated Big Mac

LONDON, May 19 (IFR) - McDonald's bit off more than it could chew in the euro corporate bond market on Monday, forcing it to pull the 20-year tranche of a jumbo bond sale after investors failed to show up.

But the US fast food outlet was still able to raise EUR2bn, which alongside a US$2bn deal priced later that day, tees up its accelerated share buyback and dividend payment programme of US$8bn-US$9bn this year.

While McDonald's is a frequent issuer in euros, it has previously stuck to issuing no more than EUR500m a time. On Monday, however, it chose to go for a supersize deal, announcing four new tranches, all of benchmark size.

This means the firm wanted to raise at least EUR2bn from the bond sale, which was split into a seven-, 12- and 20-year fixed rate tranches alongside a 4.25-year floating rate note.

BLOATED MARKET

Many in the market said the 20-year was a bold call given the recent chaos in the Bunds market and by late-morning signs emerged that that note was struggling. While overall books had climbed to EUR3.25bn, size expectations on the 20-year had been downsized to EUR300m from EUR500m.

By early afternoon leads threw in the towel, pulling the 20-year tranche entirely.

Several investors said that they were not surprised.

"Long-dated highly-rated paper is still suffering from the flood of issuance we had at the end of February and first half of March," one said. "Also many of the reverse Yankees are trading wider than where they were issued earlier this year."

A banker on the deal said they had expected the steepness of the proposed curve to help investors get over their reticence for longer-dated paper, with the 20-year mooted at 110bp over mid-swaps compared to 80bp on the 12-year.

"The market has been volatile but the long-end isn't completely dead, which I think shows this was somewhat credit specific," he said. "They were downgraded on the back of the share buyback and turnaround plan, and I think this meant there were fewer 20-year buyers than we anticipated despite a steep curve for a Single-A credit."

Moody's, S&P and Fitch have all downgraded McDonald's credit rating this month, to A3/A-/BBB+ from A2/A/A.

A banker away from the deal said that Monday was not the day to test demand at the long end, however.

"On top of all the recent rates volatility, target buyers had been out for a few days and the overall deal size was ambitious for a company that typically issues only EUR500m tranches," he said.

"On the plus side, at least they pulled the tranche instead of shafting the few investors who turned up."

HAPPY DEAL?

Despite pulling the 20-year tranche, McDonald's was still able to reach the implied EUR2bn minimum target size through the other three-tranches.

The deal was eventually split between a EUR600m 4.25-year FRN at 30bp over three-month Euribor, a EUR800m seven-year fixed at 55bp over mid-swaps and a EUR600m 12-year fixed at 80bp over mid-swaps.

This compared to initial price thoughts of 35bp area, 55bp to 60bp, and 80bp area respectively.

The banker on the deal said that McDonald's has to raise US$4bn-US$5bn in the near term to fund the share buyback and refinancing needs, which it has achieved with the new euro and dollar jumbo bonds.

McDonald's also raised US$2bn of five, 10 and 30-year notes.

"We got the size we wanted without the 20-year and we were able to juggle around allocations without stretching the book too much, as secondary levels show," he said.

The final book on the remaining three-tranches ended up at EUR3bn. The banker said that the FRN and seven-year tranches were bid 1bp tighter with the 12-year trading flat to reoffer.

Active bookrunners on the deal were BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Robert Smith)