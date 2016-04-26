McDonald's sees McFlurry of demand

* Yield-starved investors go into buying frenzy
LONDON, April 26 (IFR) - McDonald's garnered over 14bn of
demand for its first benchmark foray in the European bond market
since May 2015 as investors super-sized their orders for a taste
of yield.
The world's largest fast-food chain will price a 2.5bn
three-tranche bond later on Tuesday, ahead of an expected flurry
of transactions from US issuers in the European market.
"We went 'large'," one portfolio manager said referring to
the order he placed at the beginning of the marketing process.
"It looks around 20bp cheap to the existing curve, and I
suspect they'll leave something on the table, other than extra
fries."
The announcement by the European Central Bank in March that
it would start buying corporate bonds in June has boosted the
European primary bond market as investors try to front-run the
central bank.
While questions remain around what the ECB will buy in its
corporate sector purchase programme and whether it will stretch
to US names, the positive effects have been felt across the
board.
"If, as an issuer, you have access to global markets, then
euros are looking increasingly attractive versus other funding
options," said Adam Bothamley, global head of debt syndicate at
HSBC.
"We have seen a general improvement of spreads since the
beginning of the year and the announcement of the CSPP has only
added to that. Global corporates see value in the low coupons on
offer in Europe."
NO YIELD LEFT
Yield-starved investors have been left scrambling for any
scrap of value as coupons on new trades turn to 0%, while yields
on more than a dozen eurozone companies' existing bonds have
already fallen to below zero.
Unilever on Monday raised four, eight and 12-year corporate
debt with 0%, 0.5% and 1.125% coupons, respectively, locking in
the ultra-low yields on offer in Europe.
Bankers say the current environment will favour US issuers
wanting to raise euros, especially given the improving
cross-currency basis swap and low all-in yields.
"The cross-currency basis swap remains in the mid-forties
for many maturities which makes euros an attractive market,"
said Brendon Moran, global co-head, corporate DCM origination at
Societe Generale, lead bank on the McDonald's deal.
"The dollar market has seen some good improvement but will
have to continue to perform well to take away this advantage,"
Moran said.
Nasdaq is planning a roadshow later this week.
Reverse Yankees accounted for over 57bn of the 253bn
printed in 2015, according to IFR data. So far this year, they
have printed 33.3bn out of 104.3bn.
Today's deal from McDonald's comes in stark contrast to its
last foray in May 2015, when it was forced to pull a 20-year
tranche of a 2bn bond sale after investors complained of too
much long-dated highly-rated supply.
PRICING RESULTS
The US fast food outlet started marketing a triple-tranche
euro deal. Initial price thoughts on the euro benchmark
four-year deal were mid-swaps plus 70bp area, at mid-swaps plus
90bp area on the seven-year euro benchmark, and at mid-swaps
plus 120bp area on the 12-year euro benchmark.
McDonald's later set guidance for a long four-year tranche
at mid-swaps plus 50bp-55bp, a long seven-year at mid-swaps plus
70bp-75bp, and a 12-year at mid-swaps plus 100bp-105bp (all to
price in range).
At these levels, new issue premiums on the menu were
10bp-15bp across the three tranches.
The deal will price later today via Citigroup, JP Morgan
(B&D), UniCredit and Societe Generale as active bookrunners.
The issuer is rated Baa1/BBB+ (both stable).
(Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Helene Durand and Ian
Edmondson)