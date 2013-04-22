McDonald's fined in Brazil for pushing Happy Meals to children

| SAO PAULO, April 22
SAO PAULO, April 22 A consumer protection agency
in Brazil has taken aim at the Happy Meal, fining McDonald's
Corp on Monday for targeting children with its
advertising and toys.
The Procon agency in the state of Sao Paulo fined the
fast-food company 3.2 million reais ($1.6 million), adding fuel
to a global debate about fast food and public health.
As with the case in Brazil, Latin America's biggest economy,
much of the debate centers on how McDonald's and other fast-food
companies market to children and other young consumers.
While the initial fine may have little impact on the world's
largest restaurant chain, the agency said additional citations
for similar advertising could arise, more than doubling the cost
to McDonald's. Consumer agencies in other jurisdictions could
also soon follow the precedent in Brazil's most populous state.
"This is not an isolated case," said Procon's top lawyer in
Sao Paulo, Renan Ferraciolli. "There's no need to appeal as they
do to children without the maturity or the rationality to enter
the market as consumers."
The fine, announced on Monday, stemmed from a 2010 campaign
offering meals with toys from the motion picture Avatar and a
local television series, Ferraciolli said. Other marketing
activity since then has followed similar patterns, he added,
giving the agency grounds to consider additional fines.
A spokeswoman for McDonald's declined to comment on the
case. The company can appeal Procon's ruling in court.
The penalty in the fast-growing Brazilian market is the
latest in a series of increasingly aggressive tactics by local
regulators, who recently have cracked down on big companies for
perceived consumer abuses. In recent months, various Brazilian
agencies have penalized banks, phone companies and private
health plans in the name of consumer protection.
In the United States, pediatricians have urged a ban on
advertising unhealthy foods to children, but legal measures have
gained little traction. A judge there last year threw out a
lawsuit against Happy Meal marketing.
U.S. regulators have urged companies to voluntarily end food
advertising to children unless they are promoting healthy fare,
but industry groups have fought fiercely against such proposals.
In a nod to concerns from public health advocates,
McDonald's in recent years added apples and reduced the amount
of french fries in its children's Happy Meals, which continue to
include a free toy. The chain also moved to start listing
calorie information on menus throughout the United States ahead
of a national rule requiring such disclosures.