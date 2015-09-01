McDonald's to start all-day breakfast in the U.S. on Oct. 6

BRIEF-Ames National qtrly earnings per share $0.43
* Q4 net interest income totaled $10.03 million an increase of $141,000, or 1%, compared to same quarter a year ago Source text: [http://bit.ly/2jHXRKQ] Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, Sept 1 McDonald's Corp will begin offering all-day breakfast on Oct. 6, a widely expected move that the company and investors hope will help reverse slumping sales and traffic at the world's biggest fast-food chain.
Many U.S. consumers prefer to eat breakfast foods at all hours of the day. Among those so-called "Breakfastarians," McDonald's is the top choice, according to a recent survey from YouGov BrandIndex, a brand perception research service. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Tom Brown)
HOUSTON, Jan 20 Commodities trader and investor TrailStone Group has purchased Cargill Inc's gas and power trading group, three sources familiar with the deal said this week.
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 18.8 percent stake in Viewray Inc as of January 18, 2017 versus 22.6 percent stake as of August 22, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kbwQkd] Further company coverage: