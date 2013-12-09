版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 9日 星期一

BRIEF-McDonald's down 0.9 percent premarket after November sales results

NEW YORK Dec 9 McDonald's Corp : * Down 0.9 percent to $95.94 in premarket after November sales results

