版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 23日 星期四 21:01 BJT

BRIEF-McDonald's down 1 pct in premarket after results

NEW YORK Jan 23 McDonald's Corp : * Shares down 1 percent in premarket trading after results
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐