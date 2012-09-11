版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 11日 星期二 20:36 BJT

BRIEF-McDonald's up 0.8 percent in premarket trading

NEW YORK, Sept 11 McDonald's Corp : * Shares up 0.8 percent in premarket trading

