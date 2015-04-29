McDonald's tests custom burger program with drive-thru option

| LOS ANGELES, April 29
LOS ANGELES, April 29 McDonald's Corp,
working to revive sales in an era of mounting fast-food
competition, is testing "TasteCrafted," a more modest version of
a new custom sandwich program that will cost franchisees less to
install and can be offered through drive-thru windows, an
analyst said on Wednesday.
Word of the test, apparently a tweaked version of the
McDonald's "Create Your Taste" customization project, lands just
before new Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook is scheduled to
unveil his corporate turnaround plan on May 4.
McDonald's U.S. sales have slumped due to tough competition
from chains ranging from Wendy's Co and Burger King
to Chick-fil-A and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.
But McDonald's own missteps in its top market for profit also
have led to large and complicated menus that have slowed down
service.
As many as 30 McDonald's restaurants in Central California
coastal towns such as Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo are
offering TasteCrafted, which allows diners to choose burgers,
sandwiches, McWraps and salads in a variety of "chef inspired
flavors," Janney Capital Markets analyst Mark Kalinowski said in
a client note.
As many as seven more restaurants in Oregon are also running
the test, Kalinowski said.
"The franchisee investment is small.... From what I know,
this could be rolled out nationally in a few months, whereas
Create Your Taste would take (two to three) years," said one
industry source quoted in Kalinowski's note.
Kalinowski and McDonald's did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
The TasteCrafted program offers sandwiches made with beef or
chicken, three choices of buns and four different topping
flavors: bacon clubhouse, pico guacamole, hot jalapeno and ranch
deluxe. The flavor choices for McWraps and salads are southwest
and cucumber ranch.
Franchisees have been pushing back against Create Your
Taste, a custom sandwich program introduced by McDonald's
previous CEO. Create Your Taste is being tested in a handful of
U.S. cities and is further along in Australia.
U.S. franchisees have complained that Create Your Taste will
exacerbate already slow service due to complicated menus. They
also say that the installation price of more than $100,000 per
restaurant is not justified, in part because the custom
sandwiches are not offered through the drive-thrus that account
for more than 60 percent of U.S. restaurant sales.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by David
Gregorio)