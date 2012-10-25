版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日

McDonald's sees much larger Canadian footprint

TORONTO Oct 25 McDonald's Corp has stepped up its expansion in Canada again after holding back for more than five years, and the fast food chain's Canadian chief sees the potential for a much larger footprint across the country.

"This year we're going to build more restaurants than we've built in the last seven or eight years," Canada President John Betts told Reuters on Thursday. "Next year it's going to ramp up from that."

