McDonald's Canada freezes use of foreign worker plan

VANCOUVER, April 23 The Canadian unit of McDonald's Corp has suspended all of its applications under the country's temporary foreign worker program as its undergoes a third party audit on its use, the restaurant chain said on Wednesday.

The move comes after the fast-food giant was criticized in media reports in recent weeks about its use of the Canadian government plan, which allows companies to bring in foreign workers for hard-to-fill jobs.

The restaurant chain said the freeze will not impact the temporary foreign workers it employs who already have work permits. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Meredith Mazzilli)
