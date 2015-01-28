UPDATE 1-McDonald's CEO Don Thompson to retire

(Adds details, background, shares)
Jan 28 McDonald's Corp said Chief
Executive Don Thompson would retire at the end of February and
be succeeded by Steve Easterbrook, the company's chief brand
officer.
The announcement from the company, which has just finished
one of its toughest years in decades, pushed its shares up 3
percent in after-market trading on Wednesday.
"I don't think it was too much of a surprise. Maybe in the
timing but not the action," Sanford Bernstein analyst Sara
Senatore said. "This has been something that people have been
talking about for a while."
McDonald's warned last week that business would be weak in
the first half of 2015 and said it would cut its annual
construction budget to the lowest in more than five years as it
opens fewer restaurants in struggling markets.
Thompson, 51, joined the company in 1990 as an electrical
engineer and went on to become president of McDonald's USA and
global chief operating officer before taking over the top job in
July 2012.
Easterbrook, who has been with the company since 1993, has
also served as president of McDonald's Europe.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru and Anjali Athavaley;
Editing by Savio D'Souza)