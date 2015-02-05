The burger-loving Brit: McDonald's new CEO takes on sales slump

| LONDON
LONDON Feb 5 A decade ago McDonald's UK
business needed better menus and a fresh image to catch up with
consumer tastes. Now the U.S. firm, facing the same problems but
on a much bigger scale, has turned to the man who fixed it for
them last time.
Briton Steve Easterbrook, a 47-year-old company veteran, was
appointed boss of the world's biggest burger chain last week,
only the second non-American to take the job. His challenge is
to halt a slide in sales around the world, caused by unpopular
menus with too many options and accusations of poor quality.
The man from Watford, northwest of London, first made his
mark in 2006 when he revived British sales by improving the
brand's burgers, cutting the salt in its fries and introducing
fresh, healthier food alongside organic milk and better coffee.
Easterbrook, who says he is partial to the company's quarter
pounders with cheese, also opened up what had been seen as a
closed corporate image, inviting consumers to visit its farms
and blog about them and launching a website to answer food
questions.
"It was something unheard of in the upper echelons of
McDonald's at the time," said a former colleague, who did not
wish to be named. "He was a breath of fresh air."
He even took on one of the chain's fiercest critics, "Fast
Food Nation" author Eric Schlosser, and scored points in a live
TV debate on food quality, such as healthier options, and better
animal welfare standards.
Easterbrook's tenure sparked a rise in customer satisfaction
data and UK sales, reinvigorating the company's British business
that he has reminisced about visiting with school friends in the
late seventies.
As Easterbrook readies to take the McDonald's helm on March
1 the company has already adopted some of his approaches more
widely. Its 'Our Food, Your Questions' U.S. site has 20 million
hits on YouTube, addressing queries from "Does McDonald's beef
contain worms?" to "What's in the Big Mac sauce?"
Insiders hope this and other initiatives will remedy a
collapse that has seen sales at established U.S. franchisees
rise in only 12 of the last 30 months.
BETTER FOOD, BETTER TECH
After his UK success, Easterbrook led McDonald's European
division. He was named global chief brand officer in 2013
following a short spell in charge of UK restaurant chains Pizza
Express and Japanese food outlet Wagamama.
His knowledge of what works in which global markets is now
core to the group's hopes of a turnaround and shares in
McDonald's rose 3.2 percent on news of his appointment.
"For 59 years we asked customers to fit around our business
model: Here's our menu and here's the way you can interact with
us... But peoples' desires are changing," Easterbrook told a
conference in December.
Those close to Easterbrook - a soccer fan who also played
cricket at university with ex-England captain Nasser Hussain -
speak of his straightforward and friendly management style.
Ideas are encouraged and staff motivated to act fast, avoiding
hierarchical structures and internal politics that have slowed
the group down elsewhere.
Shareholders hope that approach should help him and his team
engage swiftly with young consumers in the U.S., who currently
prefer fast chains like Subway or more upscale rivals like
Chipotle Mexican Grill and Shake Shack, where
menus may be pricier but food is fresher and of higher quality.
McDonald's, which serves 70 million customers a day
worldwide, is also struggling to restore its reputation in Asia,
where its Japanese business was hit last year after a major
Chinese poultry supplier was found to have been in breach of
food safety standards.
Under a turnaround plan launched by outgoing CEO Don
Thompson, McDonald's U.S. menus will change to reflect local and
regional interests and customisation options such as adding
mushrooms to your quarter pounder are being trialled, despite
fears from restaurant operators that it could slow service.
The company is also improving its technology: self-service
kiosks, mobile ordering and payments, and digital marketing are
all in the works, the company has said.
McDonald's admits the problems it faces today in markets
such as Australia, the U.S. and Germany are a repeat of the
issues successfully fixed in Britain.
Larry Light, McDonald's global chief marketing officer from
2002 to 2005 and part of an earlier turnaround push, suggested a
simple recipe for fixing what ails the firm.
"Fix the speed, fix the food," said Light. "Love the
customer you have more than the one you don't."
(Additional reporting by Paul Sandle, Martinne Geller and Freya
Berry in London and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by
Sophie Walker)