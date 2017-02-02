McDonald's CEO sounds positive note on Trump's Labor nominee

| BOSTON
BOSTON Feb 2 McDonald's Corp Chief
Executive Steve Easterbrook said on Thursday that President
Donald Trump's pick to head the U.S. Labor Department has a good
understanding of entry-level jobs and how big changes in labor
costs can affect small businesses.
Easterbrook's remarks are a measure of support for his
fellow fast-foot executive, Andrew Puzder, whose nomination as
Labor Secretary has met delays and opposition, particularly from
the union-backed "Fight for $15" movement to raise the minimum
wage to $15 an hour.
"I've not met him," said Easterbrook, who runs the world's
largest fast-food restaurant chain. "What I would say is that
it's positive that he has a good, grassroots understanding of
entry-level jobs. That is something that's important to all of
us."
Easterbrook made his remarks after giving a speech at the
Boston College Chief Executives Club luncheon. McDonald's has
increased average worker pay to almost $10 per hour. But those
raises are limited to just a fraction of all U.S. McDonald's
restaurant workers because franchisees operate almost 90 percent
of the chain's 14,000 domestic locations.
Puzder, who is the chief executive of CKE Restaurants, has
been a vocal opponent of minimum wage increases and what he has
called "overregulation" during the Obama administration.
"He will have a first-hand experience of seeing the impact
on a small business of the dramatic changes in any input costs,"
Easterbrook said. "That experience will be important for him to
make the right decision not just for business but for people as
well."
Earlier this week, the U.S. Senate panel tasked with vetting
Puzder postponed its tentative plans to hold his confirmation
hearing yet again, a move that some political strategists say
could signal trouble.
Last month, workers at franchised locations of Carl's Jr.
and Hardee's, which are part of CKE's restaurant portfolio,
filed a range of complaints, alleging wage theft and harassment,
among other things.
Additionally, some of CKE's racy advertisements featuring
women in bikinis have caused Democrats to raise questions about
how Puzder would address sexual harassment in the workplace.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin)