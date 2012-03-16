China probes McDonald's outlet over quality

BEIJING, March 16 China's food safety
authorities said on Friday that they were probing a Beijing
outlet of McDonald's Corp, the world's biggest hamburger
chain, after a report on state television pointed to quality
problems there.
The CCTV report said the Sanlitun branch was selling food
which had passed its expiry date, according to the official
Xinhua news agency.
China's State Food and Drug Administration has asked the
Beijing health bureau to investigate, and demanded McDonald's
learn lessons from the incident and take steps to prevent it
from happening again, the watchdog said in a statement on its
website (www.sda.gov.cn).
McDonald's ranks China as its third biggest market and has
1,400 restaurants there.
"All McDonald's (China) outlets must seriously carry out a
full investigation on themselves in accordance with the demands
of food safety laws and regulations for the food and beverage
industry," it said.
McDonald's said in a statement on its China website
(www.mcdonalds.com.cn) that it was paying attention to the
incident, and apologised to customers.
"Although this is a single incident, it is against
McDonald's operating standards and is totally unacceptable. We
will immediately start investigation on this store and will mete
out severe punishment," it said.
Xinhua added that the branch in question had been shut.