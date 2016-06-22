McDonald's gets bids from Beijing Tourism, Sanpower for China, HK sale-sources

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, June 22 McDonald's Corp
has received more than half a dozen bids for its planned
sale of China and Hong Kong stores, including offers from
Beijing Tourism Group, Sanpower and ChemChina in a deal worth
about $3 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
McDonald's is offering a 20-year master franchise agreement
to buyers as part of the deal, but has placed restrictions which
has discouraged some private equity firms from participating in
the process, the people added. Still, some global buyout firms
including Bain Capital, TPG Capital and Carlyle Group
have entered the auction with a view to team up with some of the
Chinese strategic bidders, the people added.
Other bidders who were preparing to place first-round bids
ahead of Monday's deadline include, Beijing Capital Agribusiness
Group, McDonald's China partner, and GreenTree Hospitality, the
people added. It was not immediately clear if the last two
suitors proceeded with the bids.
Oak Brook, Illinois-based McDonald's has hired Morgan
Stanley to run the sale of about 2,800 restaurants in
China, Hong Kong and South Korea, Reuters previously reported.
The sale of South Korea is being run separately and it was not
known if the same parties have expressed interest in the South
Korean sale, the people added.
The China and Hong Kong business had about $200 million in
earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation, and
could be sold for about 15-16 times its core earnings, taking
the deal value to about $3 billion, one of the people said.
ChemChina and Sanpower officials were not available to
comment immediately, while Beijing Tourism Group said it did not
know about the matter. An official at Beijing Capital
Agribusiness Group said the company did not participate in the
bidding. A spokeswoman for GreenTree said the company was not
bidding currently.
Bain, Carlyle and TPG declined to comment. Sources declined
to be identified as the sale process is confidential.
"We are making progress as we look for long-term strategic
partners with local relevance who have complementary skills and
expertise coupled with a strong understanding of McDonald's
Brand and who share our values and vision with a dedicated focus
on accelerating growth initiatives," a company spokeswoman said.
"As no decisions have been made, it would be premature to
speculate further," she told Reuters in an email.
(Additional reporting by Tris Pan and Lindsy Long in HONG KONG;
Reporting by Denny Thomas and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Stephen
Coates)