China's Sanpower confirms joint bid for McDonald's HK, China assets

HONG KONG, June 23 China's Sanpower Group said
it has submitted a joint bid with Beijing Tourism Group for
McDonald's Hong Kong and China businesses, confirming
information provided by people familiar with the matter a day
earlier.
"In recent years, we are building more offline commercial
stores, aiming to provide better shopping experience for
consumers. McDonald's could provide new brand elements for us,"
Sanpower spokesman Zou Yan said in an email.
Sources familiar with the matter said McDonald's has
received more than half a dozen bids for its China and Hong Kong
stores, including offers from Beijing Tourism Group, Sanpower
and ChemChina, in an auction that could fetch up to $3 billion.
Sanpower's interest in McDonald's assets comes two years
after its Shanghai-listed retail arm bought 89 percent of the
owner of British department store House of Fraser for $803
million.
