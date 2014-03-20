版本:
McDonald's COO retiring; role being eliminated

March 20 McDonald's Corp on Thursday said its operations chief will retire later this year and won't be replaced in that role, with the restaurant chain opting instead to give additional responsibilities to two senior executives.

Tim Fenton, 56, will step down as COO on Oct. 1 but stay on as a special advisor to Chief Executive Officer Don Thompson.

Chief Financial Officer Pete Bensen, 51, will now also oversee the global supply chain, development and franchising functions. Steve Easterbrook, 46, global chief brand officer, will also take on oversight of McDonald's restaurant solutions group and corporate strategy, among other new roles. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)
