UPDATE 1-McDonald's Canada says 95,000 affected in careers website hack

March 31 McDonald's Corp's Canadian unit
said on Friday personal information of about 95,000 restaurant
job applicants was compromised in a cyber attack on its careers
website.
The information included names, addresses, email addresses,
phone numbers and employment backgrounds of candidates who
applied online for jobs at McDonald's Canada restaurants between
March 2014 and March 2017.
The careers website was shut down after McDonald's learned
of the attack, and will remain closed until an ongoing
investigation is complete, the unit said.
The company said it currently had no evidence that the
information taken had been misused.
McDonald's Canada said its job application forms do not ask
for sensitive personal information such as social insurance
numbers, banking or health information.
McDonald's said earlier this month its official Twitter
handle was compromised after a tweet sent from the account
slammed U.S. President Donald Trump.
